Custom-House Officers Discovered Heroin in Boxes of Turkish Delight and Baklava

More than 2 kg of heroin were caught by custom-house officers at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint. The drug was found on June 26th in a bus with Turkish registration that traveled from Turkey to Romania through Bulgaria with 31 passengers.

One of them, an Iranian citizen, declared he was carrying 3kg of hookah tobacco without an excise band, who was detained with a receipt because the duty-free importation rules were exceeded. When checking his personal luggage, the customs officers found a polyethylene bag full of boxes of Turkish delight and baklava.

In some of the boxes, among the Turkish delight, there were six packages wrapped in a brown tape containing beige powder, which in field drug tests responded to heroin. The total amount of the detained drug is 2,170 kg, amounting to 130,200 BGN, officials from the Customs Agency informed.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office-Haskovo. The 51-year-old Iranian citizen is detained within 72 hours by a state prosecution order, and the court subsequently imposed the heaviest detention -remand in custody.