Custom-House Officers Discovered Heroin in Boxes of Turkish Delight and Baklava
More than 2 kg of heroin were caught by custom-house officers at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint. The drug was found on June 26th in a bus with Turkish registration that traveled from Turkey to Romania through Bulgaria with 31 passengers.
One of them, an Iranian citizen, declared he was carrying 3kg of hookah tobacco without an excise band, who was detained with a receipt because the duty-free importation rules were exceeded. When checking his personal luggage, the customs officers found a polyethylene bag full of boxes of Turkish delight and baklava.
In some of the boxes, among the Turkish delight, there were six packages wrapped in a brown tape containing beige powder, which in field drug tests responded to heroin. The total amount of the detained drug is 2,170 kg, amounting to 130,200 BGN, officials from the Customs Agency informed.
Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office-Haskovo. The 51-year-old Iranian citizen is detained within 72 hours by a state prosecution order, and the court subsequently imposed the heaviest detention -remand in custody.
- » Bulgarian and Syrian Arrested in Athens, Selling Fake Documents to Migrants
- » Algerian Citizen Raped and Robbed a Girl in the Borisova Garden in Sofia
- » 1000 Cases of Violence Against Children are Registered in Bulgaria Only for this Year
- » Two Police Officers Detained for Distribution of Drugs in Sofia
- » Bulgaria Destroys over 24 Tons of illicit Tobacco
- » A Double Suicide Bomb Attack in Tunisia, a Police Officer Died, Others Are Injured