Electricity, Heating and Hot Water Prices Will Rise from July 1
Electricity, hot water and hot water prices will rise from July 1. On average, the heat price increases by 4.5%. Most expensive will be in Razgrad - with an increase of nearly 18% and Gabrovo - by almost 13%. After them are Vratsa, Veliko Tarnovo and Plovdiv.
The jump in the electricity price is on average about 3.5% for the country. The increase is within annual inflation.
With 0.6% cheaper natural gas for the next quarter. The price quoted by the KEVR is BGN 44.90 / MWh, which is BGN 0.27 less compared to the second quarter. The price is exclusive of VAT and does not include access, transit and excise fees.
The Bulgargaz state-owned company explained that the demand for the reduction of the blue fuel is due to contracted supplies of liquefied gas from the United States.
The first batch of 50 million cubic meters of gas was delivered by the Dutch company Kolmar. The second delivery will carry out "British Petroleum" for the third quarter of the year.
