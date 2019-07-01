Cheaper Roaming From Today Between the Western Balkan Countries

From July 2021, charges will be completely eliminated, writes NOVA TV.



Prices for roaming services between Northern Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina will be down by 27% today, and by July 2021, they will be completely eliminated.

The dynamics of price reductions is in line with the agreement signed at the Second Digital Summit for the Western Balkans as a prerequisite for launching the EU's roaming process.

The survey of the Electronic Communications Agency (AEC), conducted from 24 to 31 last month, shows that almost one fifth of respondents who know what roaming is, have heard about the regional roaming agreement, which has reduced prices since 2014 between Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Last year, Albania and Kosovo joined the regional initiative. Of respondents who have heard about the contract, 16% have used this service. On the other hand, half of the users of regional roaming believe that it is insignificantly cheaper.

Often, roaming is used to send SMS messages - 78% and for calls - 54.8% while roaming internet users are only 18%.

Research by the RCC, the operational body of the Southeast European Cooperation Process countries, shows that 70% of Southeast European economists believe that abolishing roaming prices will help boost trade.

Greece also expects cheaper roaming, which will take place after the necessary conditions for the entry into force of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the two countries, for which the Macedonian side has already made a proposal.