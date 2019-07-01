Negotiations on Key Posts in Europe Continue Today

At an extraordinary summit, European leaders could not agree on the distribution of top positions in the EU - President of the European Commission, the European Parliament, the European Council and the European Central Bank. Negotiations continue this morning.

The heads of Government of the 28 member states, meeting as the EU Council, gathered in Brussels last night for a special summit to discuss who would succeed Jean Claude Juncker in the top Commission role.

The 28 met for under an hour before holding bilateral meetings with European Council President Donald Tusk and between themselves to see if an agreement could be found.

Going into last night's meeting, Dutch Commissioner Frans Timmermans was put forward as a compromise candidate.

However, a final decision is not yet clear. The Presidents of the European Commission and the European Parliament have to be elected today, is the categorical opinion of the politicians.

At night, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov spoke with PES candidate for President of the European Commission - Frans Timmermans, saying he would probably get Bulgaria's support for the post.

The option currently under discussion is EPP candidate Manfred Weber to take the position of President of the European Parliament and Timmermans to lead the European Commission.



