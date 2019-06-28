Officially, the G20 Summit Kicked off in Osaka

The summit of 20 leading economies in the world began today in the Japanese city of Osaka, reported BTA.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomed each of the leaders before the traditional snapshot.

After the photo, the Heads of State and Government began debates under the chairmanship of Shinzo Abe, on whose side US and Chinese presidents were sitting, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping the star duo of the G20 forum.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged leaders of the world's top 20 economies to send a strong message in support of "free and fair" trade, Reuters reported.

At the opening of the two-day G20 summit in Osaka, Abe said Japan would encourage the improvement of the multilateral trade system and the negotiation of economic cooperation agreements.

,,Today I want to discuss with the leaders measures to make a further step towards reform in the World Trade Organization'', he said.

