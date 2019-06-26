Protests in front of Hong Kong Consulates Before the G20 Meeting

Protesters in front of Hong Kong's largest consulates urged G20 countries to oppose China in the context of restricting freedoms in the financial centre at the forthcoming summit in Japan, BGNES and BNT said.

The city with partial autonomy was shaken by numerous demonstrations against the adoption of a bill that would allow extradition of individuals, including foreigners in Hong Kong, to mainland China to stand trial.

Many in the crowd who gathered at Chater Garden in the heart of Hong Kong’s business district Central wore white T-shirts emblazoned with the message: “Liberate Hong Kong!”, held up placards and chanted slogans: “Free Hong Kong!”, The Guardian wrote.

Mass demonstrations are perceived by observers as a manifestation of the growing fears of the population that China restricts the city's unique freedoms and culture.

Beijing said it would not allow the protests in Hong Kong to be discussed at the G20 summit in Osaka, despite Donald Trump's statements that he intends to raise the issue during his planned meeting with President Xi Jinping.