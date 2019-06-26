National Road Safety Coordination Center is Established

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 26, 2019, Wednesday // 12:37| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: National Road Safety Coordination Center is Established pixabay.com

A National Coordination Center for Safe Road Traffic is being established, the government decided today. 

The main task of the new center is to reduce the response time for heavy road accidents or the occurrence of temporary obstacles on the roads as a result of severe weather conditions or other force majeure circumstances.

In the new coordination center, besides the Ministry of Interior, there are also the National System 112, Fire and Emergency Safety, the Road Agency and the State Agency for Road Safety.

The operation of the new center will be provided by the Ministry of the Interior, and the management will be taken over by the National Police Service.

Additional state funds for the operation of the new Coordination Center will not be granted.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: road safety, Bulgaria, Ministry of Interior
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria