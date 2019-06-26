National Road Safety Coordination Center is Established

A National Coordination Center for Safe Road Traffic is being established, the government decided today.

The main task of the new center is to reduce the response time for heavy road accidents or the occurrence of temporary obstacles on the roads as a result of severe weather conditions or other force majeure circumstances.

In the new coordination center, besides the Ministry of Interior, there are also the National System 112, Fire and Emergency Safety, the Road Agency and the State Agency for Road Safety.

The operation of the new center will be provided by the Ministry of the Interior, and the management will be taken over by the National Police Service.

Additional state funds for the operation of the new Coordination Center will not be granted.