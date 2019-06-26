International Day Against Drug Abuse

Today we mark the International Day for Drug Abuse.

According to the National Focal Points, cannabis is the most commonly used drug in Bulgaria. More and more women and young people are reaching it.

27% of our students have smoked marijuana at least once in their lives. For the last 16 years, their share has increased by 13%.

Among heavy drugs, heroin is the most common drug, and amphetamines are the most prevalent in use.

According to official statistics, the number of systemically using heroin, amphetamines and cocaine in Bulgaria is about 20-30,000 people.

More than a third of them have never tried to cure.