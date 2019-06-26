Boyko Borissov and Zoran Zaev Will Meet in Plovdiv

The Prime Ministers of Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia will meet in Plovdiv.

The second economic forum in the city will bring together Boyko Borissov and Zoran Zaev. The two of them will meet after the exacerbation of the relations between the two countries due to historical disputes around the figure of Gotse Delchev.

Skopje proposed that the revolutionary's memory be celebrated together by the two countries on Oct. 7, the date on which his bones were handed over by communist power in Bulgaria to then Yugoslavia.

Sofia has categorically rejected this proposal and said it would raise unresolved historical issues during North Macedonia's membership talks with the European Union.