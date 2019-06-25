KEVR Will Have Meeting on the Gas Price in Bulgaria
pixabay.com
The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission will hold an open gas price meeting for the third quarter.
At the request of Bulgargaz, the price may fall slightly - by about 1%. This will affect suppliers and customers connected to the gas network.
By the end of June, KEVR should also announce the price of electricity and heating. However, an increase is expected for them.
Average of 3.5% of electricity and 4.5% of steam and hot water.
