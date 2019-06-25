Rumen Radev Will Visit CERN

The visit of President Rumen Radev to Switzerland continue. Today the head of state will visit the European Organization for Nuclear Research - CERN and will talk with Bulgarians working there. More than 13,000 scientists from 97 countries around the world are conducting research at CERN.

In the canton of Geneva live about 1000 Bulgarians. Most of them have high education and good professionalism. Since 1 June this year, Bulgarians have already had the same access to the Swiss labor market as the citizens of the other EU Member States.



According to Mihail Muhlov, a student of international relations at Geneva University, this change is accepted with great relief.

At the meeting with the Bulgarians in Geneva, President Radev assured us that our country will do what it takes to have a second stage of the Bulgarian-Swiss program, the first one ends this year. He is convinced that in the second stage much more funds should be put into dual training as well as the establishment of a Bulgarian-Swiss Research and Innovation Center in order to allow more students and young scientists to stay in Bulgaria.

Rumen Radev pointed out that the presidential institution has the ambition to help create a Bulgarian cultural institute to engage with our fellow countrymen abroad.

Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria: We are planning at the presidential institution to convene a large forum with the participation of Bulgarians abroad and the relevant competent institutions to discuss these issues and to give them a boost for their development.



According to the President, what is most lacking in Bulgaria is the irreconcilability of low quality. He thinks that our country has to move from quantitative to qualitative changes and expresses credibility that this can be done with the help of our compatriots abroad.