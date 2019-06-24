Trakia Highway May Be Flooded Soon due to a Cracked Dam

The dam of the reservoir in the village of Vinarsko is cracked and it can flood the Trakia highway and the nearby villages. That is why the Mayor Staiko Manev warned the Bulgarian National Radio.

"There is a partial repair, but it is not safe." Two rivers are running into the reservoir of the village of Vinarsko. Their level is very high at the moment because of the rain and the water began to overflow, "Manev commented.

“They tried to make some cosmetic repairs, but with so much water and such a high dam, such cosmetic repairs should not be allowed. The wall has cracked a long time ago in two places. They tried to put some soil, but after all these rains, you understand that the soil does not help. There is no danger to my village and the people in it. But there is a danger for Trakia Motorway - the traffic is intense. There is a danger for the gas station, which is located under the dam, for Krastina village, as well as for the other villages, "the mayor of Vinarsko said.

"The reason for this state of the reservoir and the state of the dam is the lack of funds allocated to the Kameno Municipality," said the mayor of the village of Vinarsko.