Trakia Highway May Be Flooded Soon due to a Cracked Dam

Society | June 24, 2019, Monday // 15:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Trakia Highway May Be Flooded Soon due to a Cracked Dam

The dam of the reservoir in the village of Vinarsko is cracked and it can flood the Trakia highway and the nearby villages. That is why the Mayor Staiko Manev warned the Bulgarian National Radio.

"There is a partial repair, but it is not safe." Two rivers are running into the reservoir of the village of Vinarsko. Their level is very high at the moment because of the rain and the water began to overflow, "Manev commented.

“They tried to make some cosmetic repairs, but with so much water and such a high dam, such cosmetic repairs should not be allowed. The wall has cracked a long time ago in two places. They tried to put some soil, but after all these rains, you understand that the soil does not help. There is no danger to my village and the people in it. But there is a danger for Trakia Motorway - the traffic is intense. There is a danger for the gas station, which is located under the dam, for Krastina village, as well as for the other villages, "the mayor of Vinarsko said.

"The reason for this state of the reservoir and the state of the dam is the lack of funds allocated to the Kameno Municipality," said the mayor of the village of Vinarsko.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trakia highway, flooded, Dam
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria