Bulgaria: The Declared State of Emergency in Strelcha Has Been Canceled

The declared state of emergency in Strelcha has been canceled, the local municipal administration informed.

The state of emergency was announced by the Mayor of the municipality Stoian Chachov on 10th June. The reason was the consequences and damage after the floods that destroyed the city's water supply network. The only water pipe in the area was built in 1947 and was never changed. It was polluted with mud after the heavy rains. 

There were problems with cleaning the affected facilities. We recall that the municipality of the resort town reported that this has been necessitated by complications arising during the repair works on the affected water supply facilities. Water supply has been restored, but the drinking water was unfit for consumption and posed a risk to human health for about two weeks.

