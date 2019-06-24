Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova Will Visit the Maritsa East 2 TPP
Society | June 24, 2019, Monday // 13:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova will visit the Maritsa East 2 TPP EAD in order to check the situation after a tire ignition has occurred at one of the absorbers of a sulfur-purifying installation, which is in a planned repair. All necessary measures have been taken to secure the area. There is no danger for the population. Around 14:00 PM, Minister Petkova will speak Ito the media on site.
- » On Saturday (June 29th), All Lifts in Pamporovo Will be Free of Charge
- » The Storm in Sofia Caused Heavy Damages
- » Fire in TPP Maritsa East 2
- » Jenny Sushe, Has Given Up to Take Action Against the Bulgarian Boxer Kubrat Pulev
- » 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Was Recorded in the Sea of Indonesia
- » Bulgarians Celebrate Monday Midsummer Day