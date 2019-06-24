Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova will visit the Maritsa East 2 TPP EAD in order to check the situation after a tire ignition has occurred at one of the absorbers of a sulfur-purifying installation, which is in a planned repair. All necessary measures have been taken to secure the area. There is no danger for the population. Around 14:00 PM, Minister Petkova will speak Ito the media on site.