Ekrem Imamoglu Won the Istanbul Mayor's Election

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | June 24, 2019, Monday // 09:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Ekrem Imamoglu Won the Istanbul Mayor's Election teleSUR English

Ekrem Imamoglu had won the first mayoral vote in March by a slim margin of 13,000 votes over Erdogan's chosen candidate, Binali Yildirim, who contested the results and a new election was ordered. 

After being stripped of that victory over disputed claims of fraud, Imamoglu vowed a "battle for democracy" that turned him into a household name. 

With some 99 percent of ballots counted by Sunday night, Imamoglu was winning by more than 775,000 votes -- 54 percent, with Yildirim on 45 percent, the Anadolu state news agency reported.

Almost 54 percent of voters voted for almost 100 percent of the ballots for the opposition Republican People's Party candidate. The candidate of the ruling Justice and Development Party Binali Yilderham receives about 45 per cent.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan congratulated the winner through social media. Hundreds of supporters of Ekrem Imamoglu  gathered, greeted, at the headquarters of the party.

Imamoglu won the elections for the second time in two months. A total of about 8.7 million people voted out of 10 million eligible for vote.

The difference between the two is 700 thousand votes. Turnout is 84%.

For 25 years, Istanbul has not been in the hands of the opposition. This is an extraordinary victory for them and a major political blow to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after which he had to cancel the March results and repeat these elections.

 

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ekrem Imamoglu, turkey, election, Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria