Ekrem Imamoglu Won the Istanbul Mayor's Election

Ekrem Imamoglu had won the first mayoral vote in March by a slim margin of 13,000 votes over Erdogan's chosen candidate, Binali Yildirim, who contested the results and a new election was ordered.



After being stripped of that victory over disputed claims of fraud, Imamoglu vowed a "battle for democracy" that turned him into a household name.



With some 99 percent of ballots counted by Sunday night, Imamoglu was winning by more than 775,000 votes -- 54 percent, with Yildirim on 45 percent, the Anadolu state news agency reported.

Almost 54 percent of voters voted for almost 100 percent of the ballots for the opposition Republican People's Party candidate. The candidate of the ruling Justice and Development Party Binali Yilderham receives about 45 per cent.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan congratulated the winner through social media. Hundreds of supporters of Ekrem Imamoglu gathered, greeted, at the headquarters of the party.

Imamoglu won the elections for the second time in two months. A total of about 8.7 million people voted out of 10 million eligible for vote.

The difference between the two is 700 thousand votes. Turnout is 84%.

For 25 years, Istanbul has not been in the hands of the opposition. This is an extraordinary victory for them and a major political blow to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after which he had to cancel the March results and repeat these elections.