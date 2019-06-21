Tom Jones with Concert in Plovdiv

The musical legend arrives in Bulgaria for an exciting meeting with its fans at the Antique Theater Plovdiv, reported NOVA TV.



Legendary British singer Tom Jones arrives in Bulgaria next Monday for an exciting meeting with his fans at Antique Theater Plovdiv.

Sir Tom Jones is a living legend, one of the few musicians, with a long career, actively and successfully continuing to this day. His incredible performances go through all the boundaries of musical styles and periods, and have excited a number of generations. For his unique concert at the Ancient Theater, Sir Tom Jones arrives with a team of over 30 people to take care of the great sound and atmosphere during the concert.

The doors will open at 19:30, and Tom Jones will be on stage about 21am.

Due to the limited capacity and specificity of the Antique Theater, the possibility of free access for children under 10 years is not valid for Tom Jones's concert.

The enormous interest in the concert was expected. Tickets are almost sold out, and there is still a limited amount on sale. They can be purchased at the Antique Theater Plovdiv and Eventim, as well as online at www.eventim.bg