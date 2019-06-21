Border Police Officers Found 50 000 Smuggled Cigarettes

Crime | June 21, 2019, Friday // 12:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Border Police Officers Found 50 000 Smuggled Cigarettes

Border police officers from the Bregovo State Political Directorate detained a man with 50,000 smuggled cigarettes. The specialized police operation against the smuggling and distribution of excise goods without excise labels was held on June 19th.

Officials from the Bregovo State Political Directorate searched the house of a 37-year-old man from Vidin. At the address were discovered and seized 2 500 boxes of cigarettes without an excise band. The man is detained for 24 hours.

A pre-trial proceedings for an offense under Art. 234, p. 1 of the Criminal Code, were formed. The work on its documentation continues under the guidance of the Regional Prosecutor's Office - Vidin

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cigarettes, excise band, Bregovo, Vidin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria