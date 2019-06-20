Bulgaria is Considering the Creation of Separate Gas Trade

Liberalization of the gas market through the creation of a separate gas trade - this is the main idea of ​​the changes in the Energy Act, prepared by GERB and the United Patriot, reported Econ.bg

According to the texts, is expected organization of a gas market, as well as its opening to Europe. There are also exceptions - there will be no gas on the stock exchange on the contracts that Bulgargaz has concluded before the law has entered into force. This requirement does not affect companies that have built gas pipelines and can conclude supply contracts on them.

The draft law has a schedule of what quantities of Bulgargaz to sell on the stock exchange. It starts with 7% of the country's consumption in 2020, reaching 34 per cent in 2024. The quantities are released following a permission from the KEVR and a contract between Bulgargaz and the operator of the stock exchange.

Mining companies are obliged to sell 25% of the gas.