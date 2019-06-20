Life Imprisonment for Four Bulgarians and an Afghan in Hungary

Bulgaria: Life Imprisonment for Four Bulgarians and an Afghan in Hungary

Four human traffickers were sentenced to life imprisonment. This is the final decision of the Hungarian court for over the deaths of 71 migrants whose decomposing bodies were found in a truck abandoned on a highway in Austria four years ago.

Afghan - the leader of the group and three Bulgarian accomplices, were found guilty of organized human trafficking and manslaughter. despite the requests of the people crammed inside the refrigerator truck, they refused to stop the vehicle and open the doors in order for clean air to enter into the small room.

Tags: human traffickers, life imprisonment, Hungary
