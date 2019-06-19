28 New Electric Cars BMW and Hyundai Will be Launched in Sofia

28 new electric cars will be enjoyed by the citizens of Sofia by the beginning of the next week. The cars are branded by BMW i3 and Hyundai Ioniq, Spark reported to Capital.bg.

The total number of electric cars in the company already exceeds 200 out of 8 different models.

It is expected that the new Hyundai Ioniq will go on the streets of Sofia tomorrow, while the BMW i3 will be available by the end of this or the beginning of next week, the company added.

"With the addition of a premium segment in SPARK we can say that in our service, there are electric vehicles that cover all the needs of our users. We offer fast, easy and profitable access to a wide range of different models of all-electric vehicles - small urban electric cars, full-size hatch cars, crossover, cargo and passenger buses, and premium high-end electric vehicles, "said Stefan Spasov, SPARK's CEO Bulgaria.



The idea of ​​the company is by the end of this year to increase the number of electric vehicles to over 300.

By 2020, the expansion of the parking areas in the capital will continue.

The service is available through a mobile phone. The registration is done with the introduction of a driving license and after the approval can be rented a car. After use, the car can be left either at specially designated locations or in a blue or green area.