VMA Will Held Free Lyme Disease Tests

The Military Medical Academy (VMA) organizes free examinations for Lyme disease. From today, June 19th, the Department of Infectious Diseases will consult adults and children over twelve-years-old, bitten by ticks. Lyme disease cases in the country are now around 100.

Lyme disease is the most common infection in Bulgaria, which is transmitted by a tick bite. 

Lyme disease can occur even one year after the bite, Dr. Magdalena Baymakova from the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Military Medical Academy explained.

She reminded that the most important thing is, if we notice a tick and we can not go to a health facility right away, it must be removed as soon as possible but not with bare hands.

Free examinations of Lyme disease and Nervous System will be performed by June 21th, including. NHIF document by the GP is not required, but those who wish to be examined must be registered in advance at tel. 02/92 25 989 and 02/92 92 125.

