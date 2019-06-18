Specialized Operation of Traffic Police Starts All Over the Country

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 18, 2019, Tuesday // 13:55| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Specialized Operation of Traffic Police Starts All Over the Country

The police teams will be located on sections with increased traffic, reported NOVA TV. 


Specialized Operation of Traffic Police starts all over the country, informs the Ministry of Interior. Control of speed, driver's license, use of safety belts and child safety systems will be strengthened.

Particular attention will be paid to drivers of two-wheel vehicles - their visibility and state of registration plates for motor vehicles, the use of safety helmets.

The police teams will be located along sections with a temporary organization of the road, as well as in the areas with increased traffic.

At the same time, the Operation of the Traffic Police is being continued for the summer season.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: traffic police, Bulgaria, Ministry of Interior, trafiic, drivers, motor vehicles
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria