Specialized Operation of Traffic Police Starts All Over the Country
The police teams will be located on sections with increased traffic, reported NOVA TV.
Specialized Operation of Traffic Police starts all over the country, informs the Ministry of Interior. Control of speed, driver's license, use of safety belts and child safety systems will be strengthened.
Particular attention will be paid to drivers of two-wheel vehicles - their visibility and state of registration plates for motor vehicles, the use of safety helmets.
The police teams will be located along sections with a temporary organization of the road, as well as in the areas with increased traffic.
At the same time, the Operation of the Traffic Police is being continued for the summer season.
- » Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society, Maria Gabriel Was Awarded by the Society of Dramaturgic Artists and Composers in Paris
- » Repairs of 'Trakia' and 'Hemus' Highways
- » The BSP Started Consultations on Party Subsidies
- » Bridge in Sofia will be Temporarily Closed for Repair
- » Bulgaria's EUR 48.5 Million Road Rehabilitation Tender Draws 14 Bids
- » Yordanka Fandakova: The Conditions in the Kindergartens and Schools in Sofia are European