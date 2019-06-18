The police teams will be located on sections with increased traffic, reported NOVA TV.



Specialized Operation of Traffic Police starts all over the country, informs the Ministry of Interior. Control of speed, driver's license, use of safety belts and child safety systems will be strengthened.

Particular attention will be paid to drivers of two-wheel vehicles - their visibility and state of registration plates for motor vehicles, the use of safety helmets.

The police teams will be located along sections with a temporary organization of the road, as well as in the areas with increased traffic.

At the same time, the Operation of the Traffic Police is being continued for the summer season.