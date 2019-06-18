Facebook Presented Its Own Cryptocurrency

Business | June 18, 2019, Tuesday // 12:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Facebook Presented Its Own Cryptocurrency

Today, Facebook is expected to present its cryptocurrency. It is reported that the virtual currency will be convertible into dollars and euros.

The $ 1 billion project named "Libra" has been developed for over a year and has the support of over 12 corporations.

The official launch of the currency is expected to take place next year after a test period at the end of this one. With the virtual currency, billions of users of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp will have the ability to make digital payments - both in the internal Facebook system and externally - to third parties and e-commerce without the need for a bank account, BNR transmits.

Facebook cryptos will have a stable price during payments and transactions, and will probably be fixed to several world currencies. It is reported that company employees will be offered to receive a portion of their paycheck in the crypt.

Analysts commented that the move taken by Facebook could turn the company into a social network that combines financial services to become a serious competition for major banks and the online giant Amazon.

If Libra succeeds, it could represent one of the most consequential products Facebook has ever released — both for the company and for the world. It could offer a compelling alternative to the existing banking system, particularly for people in developing nations, "The Verge" writes.

Dr. Garrett Heilman, a block researcher behind the cryptocellular technology, commented:

"Definitely, Facebook's new virtual currency is a potential threat to existing financial services, and it is interesting that many of them, including Mastercard and Paypal, will join this project."

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Facebook, libra, cryptocurrency
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria