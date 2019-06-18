French football legend and former UEFA president Michel Platini was arrested this morning.

The reason for the arrest is the investigation into corruption in Qatar at the World Cup in 2022.

He is said to have been taken to the premises of the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police (OCLCIFF).

The French press, Mediapart, claim that 63-year-old Platini is into a police custody near Paris where he is being interrogated.