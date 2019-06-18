French Football Legend and Former UEFA President Michel Platini Was Arrested
World | June 18, 2019, Tuesday // 12:07| Views: | Comments: 0
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
French football legend and former UEFA president Michel Platini was arrested this morning.
The reason for the arrest is the investigation into corruption in Qatar at the World Cup in 2022.
He is said to have been taken to the premises of the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police (OCLCIFF).
The French press, Mediapart, claim that 63-year-old Platini is into a police custody near Paris where he is being interrogated.
- » UN: By 2100, Earth's Population Could Reach a Peak of 11 Billion People
- » Greece Will Ask the EU to Impose Sanctions on Turkey
- » Plane Blew Tires upon Landing at US Airport
- » Boris Johnson Remains the Favourite for May’s Position
- » Tourism in Sri Lanka Revives after the Bomb Attacks
- » Macron: The EU Sides with Cyprus in the Dispute with Turkey