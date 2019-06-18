It Will be Mostly Sunny Today

 It will be mostly sunny today.

In the afternoon, mainly in western and central Bulgaria, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will form, bringing some brief rain showers accompanied by thunder and sudden increase of wind, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology announced.

 Light northeast wind, increasing to moderate in the southeastern areas and along the Black Sea coast. The prevailing maximum temperatures will reach 28°C to 33°C.

Atmospheric pressure will remain close to the average for the month, it will temporarily drop during the day.

 

