It Will be Mostly Sunny Today
It will be mostly sunny today.
In the afternoon, mainly in western and central Bulgaria, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will form, bringing some brief rain showers accompanied by thunder and sudden increase of wind, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology announced.
Light northeast wind, increasing to moderate in the southeastern areas and along the Black Sea coast. The prevailing maximum temperatures will reach 28°C to 33°C.
Atmospheric pressure will remain close to the average for the month, it will temporarily drop during the day.
- » There is no Information on an Increase in the Snakes Population in the Capital
- » Rain and Thunder in Western and Central Bulgaria in the Afternoon
- » UN Supports Oceanix’s Design for an Innovative Floating City
- » 7.4 on the Richter Scale near New Zealand
- » What will Be the Weather in the Coming Week?
- » Sunny and Hot Today, Maximum Temperatures Between 29°C and 34°C