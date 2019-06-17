NHIF has Signed an Annex to Raise Prices on Some Clinical Pathways

By decision of the Supervisory Board of NHIF, an Annex to the National Framework Contract for 2018 was adopted and signed, which increases the prices of some clinical pathways in the field of pediatrics, neonatology, pulmonology and others. This was announced by the press service of NHIF.

The annex is due to be signed by the Bulgarian Medical Association (BMA) and then published in the State Gazette. To pay the higher prices of the clinical paths, with a decision of the Supervisory Board of May 27th, NHIF unblocked its reserve of BGN 50 million.

It is expected that the BMA Board will discuss the annex on Wednesday, and if the document is approved, it will be signed the same day, the agency said.