Georgian Parliament Speaker is on an Official Visit to Bulgaria

Georgian Parliament Speaker is on an Official Visit to Bulgaria

Georgian Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze  arrives on an official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of National Assembly Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva.


They will put a wreath at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier. Later, a meeting with President Rumen Radev is scheduled.

Tomorrow the President of the Parliament of Georgia will be accepted by the Bulgarian Patriarch Neofit.

