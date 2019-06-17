Georgian Parliament Speaker is on an Official Visit to Bulgaria
pixabay.com
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Georgian Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze arrives on an official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of National Assembly Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva.
They will put a wreath at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier. Later, a meeting with President Rumen Radev is scheduled.
Tomorrow the President of the Parliament of Georgia will be accepted by the Bulgarian Patriarch Neofit.
- » Borisov and Maria Gabriel Discuss the Construction of a Supercomputer in Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian Parliament Adopted Changes to the Black Sea Coast Planning Act
- » Over 184,000 E-vignettes Have Been Sold to Romanian Cars so Far
- » Border Police Warns of Increased Traffic on the Border with Greece
- » Sofia Municipality Puts Sensors Against Theft and Fire in Clothing Containers
- » The Parties Will Return the Overpaid Subsidies