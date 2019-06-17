"Four Paws" Reports a Significant Increase in Donations

A significant increase in donations is reported by the Bulgarian office of the international “Four Paws” animal protection NGO. This was announced by Yavor Gechev from the foundation in an interview with Horizon. He says there is, albeit little, positive progress in the work of the institutions with regard to crimes against animals. He emphasized that a large part of the zoos in our country are not licensed:

"A large part of the zoos in the country are not licensed, but because of the cumbersome and unclear registration system they are in a hanging state, and there is a desire on the part of the Ministry of Environment and Waters to change that and to fine-tune the procedure for licensing the zoos to get out of this mess, big problems are the zoos in Razgrad, Haskovo, Blagoevgrad. "