Earthquake Measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale Was Registered in Macedonia

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 14, 2019, Friday // 18:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Earthquake Measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale Was Registered in Macedonia

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale was registered last night in Macedonia, at 2:20 local time (3:20 Bulgarian time).

According to the European Mediterranean Seismic Center, the depth of the earthquake is 2 kilometers. The epicenter was 6 kilometers east from Struga and 80 kilometers from the Albanian capital Tirana.

The tremor is felt in Struga and Ohrid and was long about 7 seconds. 

So far there has been no information about injured people and serious material damages.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, macedonia, Tirana, Ohrid, Struga
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria