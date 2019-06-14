Earthquake Measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale Was Registered in Macedonia
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale was registered last night in Macedonia, at 2:20 local time (3:20 Bulgarian time).
According to the European Mediterranean Seismic Center, the depth of the earthquake is 2 kilometers. The epicenter was 6 kilometers east from Struga and 80 kilometers from the Albanian capital Tirana.
The tremor is felt in Struga and Ohrid and was long about 7 seconds.
So far there has been no information about injured people and serious material damages.
