44-Year-Old Woman Gave Birth to Triplets in Sofia

Triplets were born on June 13, 2019, in First Gynecological Hospital "St. Sofia", the hospital reported.

The babies were delivered by Dr. Anton Baev, obstetrician-gynecologist, neonatologist Dr Krasimira Ivanova, pediatrician Dr. Dimitar Kolev, anesthetist Dr. Miroslav Stoyanov, midwife Teodora Kostova and assistant professor Nella Vladimirova.

The mother is 44 years old. The babies were conceived in vitro and were born in 32nd week of gestation with caesarean section.

The first baby is a girl weighing 1280 grams and a height of 40 centimetres, the second baby is also a girl - 1580 grams and 42 centimetres, followed by a baby boy - 1900 grams and 42 centimetres.

The team says that birth has gone without complications and that the mother and children are in a satisfactory condition.