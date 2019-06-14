44-Year-Old Woman Gave Birth to Triplets in Sofia

Society | June 14, 2019, Friday // 11:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 44-Year-Old Woman Gave Birth to Triplets in Sofia

Triplets were born on June 13, 2019, in First Gynecological Hospital "St. Sofia", the hospital reported.

The babies were delivered by Dr. Anton Baev, obstetrician-gynecologist, neonatologist Dr Krasimira Ivanova, pediatrician Dr. Dimitar Kolev, anesthetist Dr. Miroslav Stoyanov, midwife Teodora Kostova and assistant professor Nella Vladimirova.

The mother is 44 years old. The babies were conceived in vitro and were born in 32nd week of gestation with caesarean section.

The first baby is a girl weighing 1280 grams and a height of 40 centimetres, the second baby is also a girl - 1580 grams and 42 centimetres, followed by a baby boy - 1900 grams and 42 centimetres.

The team says that birth has gone without complications and that the mother and children are in a satisfactory condition.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mother, triplets, First Gynecological Hospital "St. Sofia", caesarean section, in vitro
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria