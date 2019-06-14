The Connor Brothers with an Exhibition in Sofia

The Connor Brothers enthusiastic British artists, who compete with Banksy - an anonymous England-based street artist, present an exhibition at Oborishte 5 Gallery in Sofia.

They are known in the art as the mysterious American twins, but they are not actually brothers or artists, but art dealers.

However, their works are a hit in modern art. The images of The Connor Brothers are satirical. They explore the boundaries between truth and fiction.

In the exhibition in Sofia there are works with fictitious vintage cover of books borrowed from British literature or love novels.

The Connor Brothers produced substantial sums at Christie's auctions, catching up with Banksy and Damien Hirst.

Fans of The Connor Brothers are Prince Harry and his wife, who recently gave their work to a friendly family.

The exhibition will be open for examination from 14 June to 30 July 2019 at OBORISHTE 5 Gallery and Hall.