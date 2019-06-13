369 Children Were Injured in Car Accidents

369 children have been injured in car accidents since the beginning of the year. The black statistics were handed out by the Traffic Police, from where they stated that the dead were 7. The information comes out in connection with the start of the youngest students’ summer break.

This is also the occasion for the launch of several initiatives aimed at protecting the lives and health of children on the roads. One of them is called "Holiday! Let’s protect the lives of children on the road!".

"In the first five months of 2019, 7 children died and 369 were injured in heavy road accidents. 3 children were killed and 183 were injured as passengers in the cars of their families and older friends . As pedestrians, 3 were killed and 131 were injured. There is one dead child who was driving, and the injured are 55 ", Traffic Police summed up.

During the summer months of 2018, for the period from June 1st to August 31st, a total of 2024 heavy traffic accidents with 202 perished and 2575 injured occurred on the territory of the country. For the same period, 16 children were killed and 407 children were injured. As passengers, the number of children killed was 8, the injured - 203, as pedestrians - 4 perished and 125 injured, and as drivers - 4 perished and 79 injured.