Bulgaria Will Choose a New Chief Prosecutor on October 24th
Politics | June 13, 2019, Thursday // 11:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria will choose a new Chief Prosecutor on October 24th. The SJC adopted 21 of 22 votes in the Prosecutor's Office's proposals for the timetable of the procedure, a Canal 3 reporter reported.
The idea is to give a maximum amount of time for the procedure and to respond to the great public interest in the subject, said Sotir Tsatsarov.
Further details will be provided.
