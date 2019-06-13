Bulgaria Will Choose a New Chief Prosecutor on October 24th

Bulgaria will choose a new Chief Prosecutor on October 24th. The SJC adopted 21 of 22 votes in the Prosecutor's Office's proposals for the timetable of the procedure, a Canal 3 reporter reported.

The idea is to give a maximum amount of time for the procedure and to respond to the great public interest in the subject, said Sotir Tsatsarov.

 

Further details will be provided.

