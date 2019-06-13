Women's Market in the Capital Will Have Modern Video Surveillance

Business | June 13, 2019, Thursday // 10:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Women's Market in the Capital Will Have Modern Video Surveillance pixabay.com

By the end of June, 32  video cameras will be installed in the vegetable sector in the Women's Market.

,,This will significantly improve the security of both traders and customers in the market'', says the CEO of Vazrazhdane Market EAD Dragomir Dimitrov.

Expectations are that the Women's Market will become the safest territory in the capital, thanks to the modern video surveillance and the lighting in the shopping area and alleys.

Around BGN 100 000  were invested in the large-scale repair of the areas and the video surveillance of the Women's Market. 181 commercial tables have been repaired, the tents and the mechanisms are being replaced, the flooring has been replaced.

The marketplace is equipped with LED lighting, which is already on the alleys. Some of the garbage containers have been replaced. The gardens are landscaped, Mr. Dimitrov notes.

Every Thursday in the Women's Market there are organic meat products. All this is aimed at creating good working conditions for all traders. It is not accidental that the employment of commercial masses in the Women's Market is permanently high. New Bulgarian manufacturers are constantly joining.

Female market has 60,000 visitors per day, of which 500 are tourists. Lastly, the market is an extremely attractive tourist destination.

It is expected that a mobile application will be launched soon, allowing a virtual tour of the market. It will provide the necessary up-to-date information on the retail outlets, the restaurant and the café on the market.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Women's Market, video surveillance, sofia, capital, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria