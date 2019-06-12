Uber Launches Uber Air in Australia

Uber announced that Australia will be the first foreign ticket market for the Uber Air flight service.

The company has chosen Melbourne as the third pilot city for its air taxi program after Dallas and Los Angeles.

Test flights should begin in 2020, and their business activity in 2023.

Several companies are developing flying taxis as a future mode of transport.

"Uber" believes increased air mobility will ease traffic in cities. The company points out that a 19-kilometer trip from Melbourne's central business district to the airport takes just 10 minutes with Uber Air, compared to an hour with a regular car.