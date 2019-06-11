Fandakova: I Have Imposed Sanctions for almost 6 Million Leva
Over 500,000 leva is the total amount of sanctions I have imposed so far for the repair on Graf Ignatiev Street - these are fines for both the contractor and the supervisor and designer. I have imposed the biggest sanctions in the state and there is no umbrella for any company that does not work well.
I will recall the 600,000 sanctions for the Bulgaria Blvd. tram line, over 600,000 for the repair of the park around the National Palace of Culture, 350,000 and the termination of the contract for the major overhaul on Shipchenski Prohod Blvd.
The companies' sanctions for ongoing repairs are amounting almost BGN 6 million leva.
That was written in the Sofia’s Mayor official Facebook profile.
