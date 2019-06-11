The Level of the Danube River is Dangerously High

A high wave passes through the Bulgarian section of the Danube. Observation of dikes and offshore facilities has been introduced. So far there is no danger of settlements’ flooding, the Danube Research Agency assured.

The round-the-clock monitoring of all hydrotechnical facilities on the river has already begun. At the moment in the low places in the Bulgarian section - near Vidin and Lom, the Danube level is high. Near Lom it is approaching 8 meters. According to hydropathologists from APAP, water stables of over eight and a half meters may be critical. For now, these are not expected. The level of the river in the upper part of the Bulgarian section starts to decrease, while Rousse and Silistra will rise. It is expected that the most serious rise will be with 40 cm in the next two days at Silistra. At the high levels of the river there are a lot of branches which are posing danger for ships.

Executive Agency "Maritime Administration" warns the captains to be careful, especially the ships that run against the current. Estimates of APPA experts suggest that if there is no heavy rainfall in Western Europe, the level of the river in the Bulgarian part will drop.

"It is quite normal at this level, big trunks to move buoys. Experienced captains use different technical means for navigation. The situation is not as critical, "said Captain Ivan Zhekov of the Maritime Administration - Rousse.