MES Project: Full Change in Classrooms

A new draft Ordinance of the Education Ministry is related to a change in classrooms. They must become L-shaped, with mobile, removable walls. The double chairs should be replaced by single tables, and fireplaces can be added to the equipment of the classrooms, Nova TV stated.

The principal of Sofia's 131st school Nadezhda Nikolcheva commented on the ideas of the Ministry of Education:

"The draft for this regulation was really long awaited by the guild. It should bring order in the educational space, in the residential environment of students. The Ordinance sets out in great detail how a school building and a kindergarten building should look like. It also describes how a classroom, a gymnasium, a specialised office should look. In fact, what it frames, I can summarise, is the dream of everyone working in the system, "adds Nikolcheva.

However, the project does not apply to every school.

"Actually, this is the big problem that principals see in the Ordinance. It is of an appealing nature, as it is not applicable in the way the school buildings project was built before the construction of the building for public benefits came into force, "the director said.

Nadezhda Nikolcheva also commented on the other change in the project - replacing the double school desks with single ones:

“Long time ago, the desks have been replaced with a number of modular tables in a significant part of the schools. I don’t think this is a problem. Rather, the problems are in the requirements of the building space, "she added.

Another part of the bill that provoked debate is building fireplaces in classrooms.

"The fireplace is a requirement for the Chemistry Cabinet. It is a special fireplace, "added the principal of the 131st school in Sofia.