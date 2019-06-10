Tick Bites Boom in Sofia

A large part of the municipalities in the country will launch an extraordinary “Tick” action because of the bitten boom. In Sofia, spraying against ticks is due on Monday, June 10th. This is usually done twice in the season, but now it is necessary because of their increased population, reported to the Head of the Department of Parasitology and ADI at the Sofia Regional Health Inspection, Caesarina Ilieva.

Тhe graveyard parks will be treated first, because on Saturdays it is the All Souls’ Day, and many people are expected to visit the graves of their relatives. Ilieva explained that the ticks’ number increase every three or four years, mostly in warm months with frequent rainfalls.

Twice-treatments against ticks have been carried out in city parks and gardens.

The treatments against fleas is about to begin in July.

Circa ten people per day are being registered in the emergency department of the St. Anna University Hospital in Sofia for tick removal, spokesman Anton Lukov said.

The ticks carry the dangerous infection Lyme disease, which if it’s left. untreated can end fatally. There are eight reported cases of infection for the last two weeks in the country, according to the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

Since the beginning of the year, there are currently 78 cases. For the same period in the past year, 125 cases were registered.