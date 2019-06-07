The Race for Theresa May's Post Officially Begins

British Prime Minister Theresa May resigned today. At 19:00 Bulgarian time the race for the leadership position of the Conservatives officially begins.

13 are the candidates for May's successor, and the procedure for choosing a new conservative leader will continue until the last week of July.

The new party leader will become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Тhe former Mayor of London and Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, as well as the current first diplomat, Jeremy Hunt are among the favourites.

The next British Prime Minister will have to determine the way the country will take, including whether or not to actually leave the EU. It is the failure of the Brexit Plan, that caused of Theresa May's resignation.

