Powerful Explosion in Residential Building in Sweden, 19 People Were Injured
A powerful explosion in the southern Swedish town of Linköpinghas caused damage to buildings and wounded 19 people, local police reported, quoted by Reuters.
The cause of the explosion is still not clear, but law enforcement officers have sent sappers to the scene in the city centrе.
Windows of nearby buildings broke from the powerful explosion, the causes of which are not known. The area is cordoned into a radius of several blocks.
Local media reported that the explosion has destroyed a balcony on a 5-storey residential building and has damaged other buildings.
There is no danger to the lives of the victims.
- » Havana Continues to Support Maduro Despite U.S. Sanctions
- » Barack and Michelle Obama Signed a Podcast Contract with Spotify
- » May, Macron and Hundreds of Veterans Mark 75 Years of The Normandy Landings
- » The EU Introduces More Secure Identity Documents
- » It Turned Out that Yeti Had a File, FBI Published It
- » The EU Has Adopted Additional Rules to Combat Illegal Migration