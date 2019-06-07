Powerful Explosion in Residential Building in Sweden, 19 People Were Injured

A powerful explosion in the southern Swedish town of Linköpinghas caused damage to buildings and wounded 19 people, local police reported, quoted by Reuters.

The cause of the explosion is still not clear, but law enforcement officers have sent sappers to the scene in the city centrе.

Windows of nearby buildings broke from the powerful explosion, the causes of which are not known. The area is cordoned into a radius of several blocks.

Local media reported that the explosion has destroyed a balcony on a 5-storey residential building and has damaged other buildings.

There is no danger to the lives of the victims.

