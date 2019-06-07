Planet Jupiter Will be Seen Without a Telescope For a Month

Only with binoculars we can see some of its moons, reported NOVA TV.



The largest planet in the solar system will be close enough in June to see it without a telescope, according to NASA. With binoculars, we can see some of its moons - Io, Europe, Ganymede and Callisto.

Jupiter will be closest to Earth on June 10, when it will be in opposition, ie. the two planets will be in line with the sun. The days before and after June 10 are also suitable for observation.

NASA has been studying Jupiter closely for three years with the Juno (Junona) spacecraft. The planet has a turbulent atmosphere, surrounded by cloud belts and whirlwinds. The most famous of them is the Big Red Spot.

"Juno" reached Jupiter in 2016 after a five-year voyage. The apparatus stood in a polar orbit 5000 km from the clouds. Once every two weeks, it drops to 4,200 km.