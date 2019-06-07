Planet Jupiter Will be Seen Without a Telescope For a Month

Society | June 7, 2019, Friday // 11:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Planet Jupiter Will be Seen Without a Telescope For a Month pixabay.com

Only with binoculars we can see some of its moons, reported NOVA TV. 


The largest planet in the solar system will be close enough in June to see it without a telescope, according to NASA. With binoculars, we can see some of its moons - Io, Europe, Ganymede and Callisto.

Jupiter will be closest to Earth on June 10, when it will be in opposition, ie. the two planets will be in line with the sun. The days before and after June 10 are also suitable for observation.

NASA has been studying Jupiter closely for three years with the Juno (Junona) spacecraft. The planet has a turbulent atmosphere, surrounded by cloud belts and whirlwinds. The most famous of them is the Big Red Spot.

"Juno" reached Jupiter in 2016 after a five-year voyage. The apparatus stood in a polar orbit 5000 km from the clouds. Once every two weeks, it drops to 4,200 km.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Jupiter, space, NASA, moon
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria