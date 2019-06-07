Last Public Discussion on Electricity and Heating Prices Increase from July 1
Last public discussion on electricity and heating prices increase from July 1, this time with the participation of civilian organizations. Yesterday, the National ombudsman of Bulgaria Maya Manolova has requested from the KEVR (EWRC) the financial statements for the activities of the electricity distribution companies for 2018.
The proposal of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) - a rise by average 3.5%, wasn’t accepted well by the opposition from the electricity distribution companies. They claimed that such a price did not cover their costs. The increase in heat will be in the wider range of nearly 2% in Varna to 17.5% in Razgrad. In Sofia - 4.3%.
The Regulator will take its final decision at the end of this month.
- » Mother Reports Violence Against her Child in a Private Kindergarten
- » The Bulgarian Orthodox Church Celebrates the Memory of The Holy Martyrs Valeria
- » Planet Jupiter Will be Seen Without a Telescope For a Month
- » The Nepalese Government Removed 11 Tons of junk From Everest
- » 5 Medals for Bulgarian Students at the Physics Olympiad in Riga
- » The Bulgarian Government Plans to the Birth of over 66,000 Babies this Year