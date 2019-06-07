Last public discussion on electricity and heating prices increase from July 1, this time with the participation of civilian organizations. Yesterday, the National ombudsman of Bulgaria Maya Manolova has requested from the KEVR (EWRC) the financial statements for the activities of the electricity distribution companies for 2018.

The proposal of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) - a rise by average 3.5%, wasn’t accepted well by the opposition from the electricity distribution companies. They claimed that such a price did not cover their costs. The increase in heat will be in the wider range of nearly 2% in Varna to 17.5% in Razgrad. In Sofia - 4.3%.

The Regulator will take its final decision at the end of this month.