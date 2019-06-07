President Radev Participates Today in the Petersburg International Economic Forum

President Rumen Radev participates today in the Petersburg International Economic Forum. Over the last 21 years, the Forum has become a leading global platform where business community members meet and discuss key economic issues.

The Petersburg International Economic Forum was established in 1997, and since 2006 it has been held under the patronage of the President of the Russian Federation, who attended every event.

The Bulgarian Head of State will speak at the presidential panel of a forum dedicated to meeting the UN's sustainable development goals by 2030. In addition, the host Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Coming Ongpin will take part in the discussion.

Rumen Radev thanked his Russian counterpart for the invitation to participate in the forum.

