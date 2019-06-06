Bulgaria Is Among the EU champions for GDP Growth

Over the first quarter of 2019, Bulgaria’s GDP has gone up by 3.5 percent, the National Statistical Institute says.

The Gross Added Value in the economy has gone up by 3 percent, export of goods and services is up by 3.9 percent. The country’s GDP amounts to 12,606 million euro in current prices or 1,801 euro per capita of the population.

The relative share of the agricultural sector in terms of added value of the economy remains at the same level, industry is down by 0.4 percent. The share of services is up from 67.9 percent to 68.3 percent.

Of the GDP produced over the first quarter 83.2 percent was spent on consumption, and 15.4 percent on investments. 

/ via BNR

