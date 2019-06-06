Car Theft Boom in Greece

Car Theft Boom in Greece

Boom of car theft in Greece. Authorities there are taking urgent measures against frequent vehicle lifts or components. "Park your car in guarded areas," warned Greek police over the increased cases, the BNR reported.

The thieves use special equipment and copy the signal on the key switch. Most cars are stolen for spare parts, and often parts are taken off according to sufferers' complains.

The spare parts are sold more easily and at half price. At least two groups are involved in the robbery - security and technical.

From the interrogations of captured auto thieves, the police found that in most cases the thefts were ordered by auto service customers looking for original parts at a low price.

Police have increased guard patrols in tourist areas and advised for increased attention when people are parking their cars.

