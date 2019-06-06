Doctor is Accused of the Murder of 25 patients

Doctor is accused of killing 25 patients from the age of 37 to 85 in Ohio, Fox News reported.
According to the channel, prosecutors say that 43-year-old William Husel, who worked as a hospital doctor, deliberately prescribed potentially lethal doses of the painkiller fentanyl to 25 patients "who have no purpose but to speed up their death."

O'Brien's office said in a statement that Husel ordered that patients receive doses of fentanyl "in various amounts between 500 and 2000 micrograms ... that shortened their life and hastened or caused their death."

According to investigators, Husel has prescribed doses over 10, 20 and 40 times exceeding the norm to patients. According to officials, his motives remain vague. His lawyer, in turn, said that Hussell "was trying to ease the pain of the patients, but not to kill them."

The arrest of the former doctor followed an investigation lasting six months.

