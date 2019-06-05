The Rape Lawsuit Brought against Cristiano Ronaldo Was Dropped

The rape lawsuit brought against Juventus F.C. star Cristiano Ronaldo is dropped, media reports in the United States reported.

A confirming notification was handed over by a court in Las Vegas, Nevada last month. It is unclear whether the Portuguese professional footballer has reached an out-of-court settlement with the accuser Kathryn Mayorga, writes bloomberg.com.

In March it was reported that Juventus won’t take part in the International Champions Cup to avoid a possible retention of Ronaldo by the US authorities.

We remind you that on September 27 last year, teacher Kathryn Mayorga filed a complaint alleging that she was sexually assaulted by Ronaldo back in 2009. At that time Mayorga was working as a budding model.

Ronaldo publicly denied the allegations and never filed a response to the lawsuit.

Anyway, the scandal seriously hurt the image of the Portuguese and the shares of Juventus fell by 15%.

