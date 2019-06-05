7 Firefighter Teams are Extinguishing a Fire in Bulgaria's Steel Complex "Kremikovtsi”

Society | June 5, 2019, Wednesday // 16:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 7 Firefighter Teams are Extinguishing a Fire in Bulgaria's Steel Complex "Kremikovtsi”

7 firefighter teams are extinguishing a fire in a production hall in "Kremikovtsi”. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior. The signal for the fire was submitted at 14.40 PM. The fire occurred in a production hall on the territory of "Kremikovtsi" District. There is no data for injured people.

The "Kremikovtsi" Steel Complex is one of the largest industrial enterprises in Bulgaria and the Balkans.

Further information is expected.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, firefighter, Kremikovtsi
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria