7 Firefighter Teams are Extinguishing a Fire in Bulgaria's Steel Complex "Kremikovtsi”

7 firefighter teams are extinguishing a fire in a production hall in "Kremikovtsi”. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior. The signal for the fire was submitted at 14.40 PM. The fire occurred in a production hall on the territory of "Kremikovtsi" District. There is no data for injured people.

The "Kremikovtsi" Steel Complex is one of the largest industrial enterprises in Bulgaria and the Balkans.

Further information is expected.