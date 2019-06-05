7 Firefighter Teams are Extinguishing a Fire in Bulgaria's Steel Complex "Kremikovtsi”
Society | June 5, 2019, Wednesday // 16:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
7 firefighter teams are extinguishing a fire in a production hall in "Kremikovtsi”. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior. The signal for the fire was submitted at 14.40 PM. The fire occurred in a production hall on the territory of "Kremikovtsi" District. There is no data for injured people.
The "Kremikovtsi" Steel Complex is one of the largest industrial enterprises in Bulgaria and the Balkans.
Further information is expected.
- » The State Will Give BGN 390 Million for Trolleybuses in 11 municipalities
- » Truck Inverted on the Trakia Motorway
- » The Train form Plovdiv to Edrine Will Be Temporarily Suspended
- » Sunny Today, Мaximum Тemperatures Between 21°C and 26°C
- » Today is World Environment Day
- » Bulgarians Are Paying with Their Phones More Often Even for Smaller Amounts