Truck Inverted on the Trakia Motorway

Due to inverted truck, the movement in the active and in the emergency lane at the 27th kilometer of Trakia Motorway in the direction of Burgas is temporarily restricted. Traffic is carried out in the passing lane and is regulated by the “Traffic Police".

Drivers should move with heightened attention and appropriate speed.

